Scott Crain, longtime special education and Special Olympics mentor, dies of COVID-19 complications

The Hall County School District and special education community is mourning the loss of a longtime role model for countless Special Olympic athletes and students in Hall County, after he died of complications of COVID-19 this week.

Scott Crain who served as a special education mentor in the school district and prompted hundreds of local children to get involved in the Special Olympics died Wednesday, July 29, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville. He was 59.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of our friend and colleague, Scott Crain,” Hall schools Superintendent Will Schofield said in a statement. “Scott represented everything good in public education and in humanity. His kindness, generosity, optimism and gentle spirit moved (others) to be better, to give a little bit more of themselves to others and to see the unique potential endowed in every individual. Our hearts go out to Scott’s family and friends. He will be sorely missed, but his legacy lives on through the countless lives he influenced.”

Crain, along with his wife Stacey, got involved in special education following the birth of their son Will, a former special education student in the Hall County School District as well as a medalist in the 2015 Special Olympic World Games.

Stacey Crain told The Times her husband’s outgoing and patient nature made him the perfect person to work with special education students.

“He didn’t think they were different,” she said. “He loved them no matter what. He was just a joy to be around.”

She recalled that her husband loved his job with the school district, at one point recently telling her “Stacey, I’m going to work until I’m 80.”



“He was just passionate about what he did,” she said. “It was just that love for others.”