Schools end meal delivery for summer, but options remain

Both Hall County and Gainesville City schools stopped delivering meals this week. The school systems have been sending out school meals through the bus systems since the start of school from home in March, but will not be doing so in July.



And while school lunch deliveries may be stopping with the end of June, families depending on the meals still have options.

Cheryl Jones, Hall County’s director of school nutrition, wrote via email that although the school system’s last delivery went out on Wednesday, parents could visit the school system’s nutrition website to find the closest summer meal site to their home, where they can continue to pick up breakfast and lunch for their children under the age of 18. The website also provides contact information for organizations such as the National Hunger Hotline, as well as a link to a list of Georgia Mountain Food Bank distribution sites.