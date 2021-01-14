School systems prepare for teacher vaccinations

Based on responses from a survey of employees in the age 65 and older group, the people who will be vaccinated include about 200 employees along with those employees’ spouses, parents and caregivers.



The school system is not mandating vaccines, but about half of the system's 1,000 employees surveyed in December expressed interest in receiving a vaccine when it’s available, Collins said.

Hall County Schools hopes to schedule administration of the phase 1A+ vaccine for employees sometime in February, said Stan Lewis, director of community relations and athletics, in an email. However, vaccination is not required for school employees.

With regards to reopening plans, Hall County Schools hopes that vaccinating teachers will slow the spread of COVID-19 among school employees.

“Our challenge lately has been an increase in absences of our team members because of positive COVID-19 diagnoses or quarantines as a result of being exposed. If we can minimize that number, our chances of continuing to provide in-person instruction for our students increase dramatically, and we are then able to provide them with the services they need to be healthy and successful,” said Lewis in an email.

Similarly, Gainesville City Schools is keeping tabs on case numbers, community spread and those who get the vaccine before deciding on reopening plans.

“We would love it if we could open schools face-to-face in the fall, but I think it’s a little too early to say right now,” Collins said.