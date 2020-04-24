School systems begin planning for end of year, graduation

Gainesville High School will hold its 2020 commencement ceremony on July 24, starting at 8 p.m. at City Park Stadium, according to a letter from Gainesville principal Jamie P. Green sent out to all seniors and their families on Friday afternoon. The letter also addressed the end of year class schedule, letting students know that starting May 4, school work will become voluntary for all seniors who are passing their classes. Students who are not passing on May 4 will have opportunities to raise their grades to a passing level.



A final decision on senior prom has not been made, but Green noted in the letter that Gainesville High School was working to secure a venue and hoping to have the prom sometime around the week of graduation. Seniors will also have the chance to participate in a “Celebration Rally” on May 22, during which they are encouraged to decorate their cars and “move through campus one last time.” More details on the Celebration Rally will be forthcoming.

“We love you and we will miss you,” Green wrote in the letter. “Our theme this year was, “Building on a Legacy” and you’ve done just that. I can’t wait to see where your futures take you. I have complete faith that you’ll be leaders we need to change this world for the better. You will be a Red Elephant forever and we hope that you’ll return to visit us and even work with us in the future.”

Hall County has not made an announcement about graduation plans yet.

Riverside Military Academy in Gainesville will postpone its in-person commencement previously scheduled for May 16, according to a Wednesday morning announcement.

The private boarding school is surveying its senior class members to decide if they would prefer a virtual commencement on May 16 or an in-person one at a later date.



