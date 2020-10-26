Sardis Elementary principal retiring after 9 years at school, 23 in district

A Hall County elementary school principal will retire for health reasons after nine years heading his school, according to an announcement from the Hall County School District.
Sardis Elementary School Principal Neil Yarrington has worked for 23 years in the school system, according to district officials.
“It has been a real honor and privilege to be a part of the Hall County School System, Sardis Elementary and the Chestatee community,” Yarrington said in a statement. “There is nowhere else I would have ever wanted to be, and there is nothing like being a Bobcat.”
In addition to serving as principal of Sardis Elementary School for nine years, Yarrington also spent time as principal of Wauka Mountain Multiple Intelligences Academy and as a teacher at Sardis Elementary, Johnson High School, Mt. Vernon Exploratory School and Tadmore Elementary School.
He also had two stints as special education coordinator at the Hall County School District central office.
“They don’t come any finer than Neil Yarrington,” Hall County Superintendent Will Schofield said. “For over 20 years he has given his best to the students, parents and team members of our school district, leading with courage and compassion. There is no way to calculate the number of lives he has influenced in a positive way. We wish him and his family all the best.”
Schofield added that he is currently working on a plan to select the next principal of Sardis Elementary, and details will be shared in coming weeks.