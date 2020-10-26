Sardis Elementary principal retiring after 9 years at school, 23 in district

A Hall County elementary school principal will retire for health reasons after nine years heading his school, according to an announcement from the Hall County School District.

Sardis Elementary School Principal Neil Yarrington has worked for 23 years in the school system, according to district officials.

“It has been a real honor and privilege to be a part of the Hall County School System, Sardis Elementary and the Chestatee community,” Yarrington said in a statement. “There is nowhere else I would have ever wanted to be, and there is nothing like being a Bobcat.”