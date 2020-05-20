This Riverside senior learned how to be a leader from example, then experience

Pablo Yesaki Serrato never saw himself as a leader before enrolling at Riverside Military Academy.



Yesaki Serrato grew up in Monterrey, Mexico — where he still lives with his parents when not attending the Gainesville boarding school — but he wanted to attend military school to follow in the steps of his grandfather and improve himself. When he first arrived at the school in eighth grade, Yesaki Serrato dedicated himself to being as loyal a follower as he could be, constantly obedient and responsive to orders. But the commanding officer of his company of seventh and eighth graders, known as Alpha company, made an impression on Yesaki Serrato and inspired him to strive for leadership.

“He was kind,” Yesaki Serrato said. “He was direct. He knew when to give instructions. He knew when to be scary. I just saw him as a big brother figure, and I wanted to be that. I wanted to become that big brother figure that would care for others and that others would look up to as well.”