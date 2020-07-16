Riverside Military Academy will postpone start of school

Riverside Military Academy will be postponing its reopening for in-person learning by two weeks to Aug. 9, according to an announcement from the school. Returning cadets will report on Aug. 9, while new students will arrive on Aug. 10. Classes will resume on Aug. 12.

Riverside Military is planning on starting the school year with a “restricted first six weeks,” during which no visitors will be allowed on campus, and no leave will be granted to cadets. All students will be tested for COVID-19 upon their return to school, and those who test positive will be quarantined.

School president Stanley Preczewski said in a statement that a “delay in securing ample testing equipment” was partially responsible for the postponed reopening.

“We are committed to in-person, on-campus learning, and the extra two weeks will greatly increase our ability to do that safely,” he said.

Riverside Military Academy will provide a more detailed reopening plan to all parents, faculty and staff “later this week” according to the announcement.

School officials told The Times earlier this week that it has cut staff and frozen salaries in preparation for a reduction in enrollment for the fall semester due to the economic effects of the pandemic.