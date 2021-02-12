Riverside Military Academy to soon welcome sixth graders

Riverside Military Academy, which currently serves boys grades seventh through 12th, will soon add sixth to its offerings.

This new group of cadets will start at the Gainesville college preparatory boarding school in the fall. By welcoming sixth graders, Riverside announced that it will soon complete the academy’s strategic plan initiative to establish a “distinct middle school.”

Middle school enrollment for the fall is expected to be 75-90 students. The new grade will be offered as either a boarding or day cadet option.