Registration open for Gainesville Reads tutoring program at history center

The Northeast Georgia History Center’s free tutor reading program for first through fifth graders in Hall County is now accepting new students and tutors for fall 2021 to spring 2022.
The Gainesville Reads program is for students who struggle with reading, and tutoring sessions for the program are one-on-one once per week at the history center at 322 Academy St. NE in Gainesville.
To qualify for the program, students must live in Hall County or surrounding areas, must have a demonstrated need for tutoring such as a grade lower than B in English and must have either reliable transportation to the center or ability to attend virtually. Students are allowed only three excused absences and two unexcused absences. Those interested can register online.
Sessions are done in four parts: reading, lexia, workbook and play, and students are invited to stay an additional 30 minutes for a group adventure game to encourage creativity and collaboration.
All tutors must go through training, pass a background check and must be vaccinated against COVID-19. Those interested in tutoring, can apply online.
Registration does not guarantee a spot in the program, but if there is no space available, all students on the waitlist have the option to attend virtually. During these Zoom sessions, students are guided by a virtual tutor in reading stories together.
Gainesville Reads sessions are held 4:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and the first session will be Aug. 11. The last session of the academic year will be May 27, and holiday breaks follow Hall County Schools and Gainesville City Schools schedules.