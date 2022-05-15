By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
PHOTOS: Riverside Military Academy graduation, class of 2022
GRADUATIONriverside 8.jpg

Graduating cadets take part in the commencement ceremony Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Riverside Military Academy.

by Scott Rogers
GRADUATIONriverside 7.jpg

Graduating cadets make their way to the stage to receive diplomas during the commencement ceremony Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Riverside Military Academy.

by Scott Rogers
GRADUATIONriverside 5.jpg

Graduating cadets at Riverside Military Academy watch as fellow cadets receive their diplomas during commencement Saturday, May 14, 2022.

by Scott Rogers
GRADUATIONriverside 6.jpg

Graduating cadets make their way to the stage to receive diplomas during the commencement ceremony Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Riverside Military Academy.

by Scott Rogers
GRADUATIONriverside 3.jpg

Graduating cadets take part in the commencement ceremony Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Riverside Military Academy.

by Scott Rogers
GRADUATIONriverside 4.jpg

Riverside Military Academy President Stanley C. Preczewski speaks Saturday, May 14, 2022, during graduation at the military school in Gainesville.

by Scott Rogers
GRADUATIONriverside 2.jpg

Graduating cadets celebrate following the commencement ceremony Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Riverside Military Academy in Gainesville.

by Scott Rogers
GRADUATIONriverside 1.jpg

Graduating cadets throw their caps in the air following the conclusion of the commencement ceremony Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Riverside Military Academy.

by Scott Rogers