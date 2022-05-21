PHOTOS: East Hall High School graduation, class of 2022

East Hall High School holds its commencement exercises Friday, May 20, 2022, at Free Chapel Worship Center.
East Hall High School holds its commencement exercises Friday, May 20, 2022, at Free Chapel Worship Center.
East Hall High School holds its commencement exercises Friday, May 20, 2022, at Free Chapel Worship Center.
East Hall High School holds its Commencement Exercises Friday, May 20, 2022, at Free Chapel Worship Center.
East Hall High School holds its commencement exercises Friday, May 20, 2022, at Free Chapel Worship Center.
East Hall High School holds its commencement exercises Friday, May 20, 2022, at Free Chapel Worship Center.
East Hall High School holds its Commencement Exercises Friday, May 20, 2022, at Free Chapel Worship Center.