PHOTOS: Cherokee Bluff High School graduation, class of 2022

Cherokee Bluff High Principal Wes McGee delivers remarks Saturday, May 21, 2022, during the school's commencement at Free Chapel Worship Center.
Cherokee Bluff High's commencement Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Free Chapel Worship Center.
Cherokee Bluff High's commencement Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Free Chapel Worship Center.
Cherokee Bluff High senior class Vice-President Thomas Williams welcomes those gathers Saturday, May 21, 2022, for the school's commencement at Free Chapel Worship Center.
Cherokee Bluff High graduating seniors take the stage for commencement Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Free Chapel Worship Center.
Cherokee Bluff High graduating seniors enter the sanctuary Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Free Chapel Worship Center for the school's commencement.