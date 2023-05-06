By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
PHOTOS: 2023 Lanier Technical College graduation
5.jpg

Lanier Technical College held graduation ceremonies in Gainesville on May 5, 2023. (Photo provided by Lanier Technical College)

2.jpg

Lanier Technical College held its 57th annual commencement ceremony on May 5, 2023. (Photo provided by Lanier Technical College)

Lanier Tech grad

Lanier Technical College held its graduation ceremonies on May 5, 2023. (Photo provided by Lanier Technical College)

4.jpg

Lanier Technical College held its 57th annual commencement ceremony on May 5, 2023. (Photo provided by Lanier Technical College)

Lanier Tech grad

Lanier Technical College held graduation ceremonies on May 5, 2023, in Gainesville. (Photo provided by Lanier Technical College)