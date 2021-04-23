Pawsome Pets: These elementary students started up their own in-school dog treat shop

“It was very rewarding to see the kids that had lacked a little motivation at the beginning of the year be excited to get up and be independent,” Etris said.



Jill Feldman, occupational therapist at Sardis, said the idea sparked during the pandemic when Etris’ class could no longer run their coffee cart for staff. While searching for ways to engage the kids while also limiting the spread of COVID-19, the idea of making dog treats came to mind.

The weekly operation involves following a recipe, measuring and mixing ingredients, cutting the dough and selling the product. Depending on the approaching holiday, the cookies can take on different shapes like hearts, clovers and other festive forms.

The goodies are placed into decorative bags that are hand-delivered by Etris’ students, with adult supervision, to staff. Once the kids make the treats, the cafeteria employees bake them.