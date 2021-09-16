Nursing students offer message of hope to frontline workers: 'Help is coming'

The nurses coming out of UNG are "the cream of the crop," DeSandre said, "and they are truly the next generation of nurses that are going to make a big difference."

On the east side of UNG's Gainesville campus sits the Health Sciences building — the crown jewel of the $18.9 million expansion project completed in late July. The 71,000-square-foot building is outfitted with simulation labs where students care for robot patients that can blink, breathe, speak, bleed, and to top it off, give birth. DeSandre expects that "these new facilities will allow us to have a significant impact on the nursing shortage in our region."

Lanier Technical College has similar simulation labs and graduates about 40 registered nurses per year from its campuses in Hall and Forsyth. "We're in constant communication with the health care system and helping them meet their needs," said Lanier Tech President Tim McDonald. "We're ready to do what we can to support our local health care system."

NGHS recently launched a campaign to hire "100 nurses in 100 days” and has hired 70 nurses thus far.

“It will be a challenge to get back to more normal staffing levels given the national shortage of nurses,” Shoemaker said. “The reality is that nursing during the pandemic is extremely challenging. Our nurses have been at this for more than a year and a half without a real break, and they’re extremely tired. That’s why we’re asking — and they’re asking — for everyone to get vaccinated.”

When asked what her message would be to the frontline nurses who she will soon join, Mary Grace Henderson, a senior nursing student at UNG, said: "They are a bigger inspiration to us than they will ever know,” she said. “We got into this because we care about people. We care about our patients, but we obviously care about our co-workers as well. And we want to be able to help them as best as possible, so we're doing everything we can to learn how to do that while we're in school."