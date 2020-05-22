BREAKING
North Hall High School graduation 2020, a photo gallery
North Hall Graduation 19.jpg

North Hall holds their graduation ceremony Friday, May 22, 2020, in the school parking lot snaking a line of cars through the campus. The ceremony featured a small stage where each graduate could cross and a viewing area so families could briefly exit their vehicle for photos.

by Scott Rogers
North Hall Graduation 18.jpg

by Scott Rogers
North Hall Graduation 17.jpg

by Scott Rogers
North Hall Graduation 16.jpg

by Scott Rogers
North Hall Graduation 15.jpg

by Scott Rogers
North Hall Graduation 13.jpg

by Scott Rogers
North Hall Graduation 14.jpg

by Scott Rogers
North Hall Graduation 11.jpg

by Scott Rogers
North Hall Graduation 12.jpg

by Scott Rogers
North Hall Graduation 10.jpg

by Scott Rogers
North Hall Graduation 9.jpg

by Scott Rogers
North Hall Graduation 7.jpg

by Scott Rogers
North Hall Graduation 8.jpg

by Scott Rogers
North Hall Graduation 5.jpg

by Scott Rogers
North Hall Graduation 6.jpg

by Scott Rogers
North Hall Graduation 4.jpg

by Scott Rogers
North Hall Graduation 3.jpg

by Scott Rogers
North Hall Graduation 1.jpg

by Scott Rogers