North Hall High School graduation 2020, a photo gallery

North Hall holds their graduation ceremony Friday, May 22, 2020, in the school parking lot snaking a line of cars through the campus. The ceremony featured a small stage where each graduate could cross and a viewing area so families could briefly exit their vehicle for photos.
