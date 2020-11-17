No, Hall County and Gainesville schools are not planning to stay closed for the year after Thanksgiving

Williams encouraged his staff to “be vigilant,” wash their hands, wear masks and keep a safe distance from others.

“Let's finish strong these last few school weeks of 2020,” his email, which also went to parents, said.

Williams said the school district’s number of COVID-19 cases have not yet warranted a large-scale closure across the system, but, he added, “I am more worried about late January to early March when we may feel the Winter Break impact and fewer outdoor opportunities.”

Gainesville reports its COVID-19-positive student and staff absences weekly on its website, and reported Monday a total of nine. That number represents 0.1% of the district’s about 9,000 students and staff.

The system also reports the number and percentage quarantining, and reported a total 62, or 0.69%, on Monday.

The system peaked in COVID-19 positives the week of Oct. 5, with 18, or 0.2%, and saw a sharp spike in those quarantining on the week of Oct. 26, with 216, or 2.4%. That number came down drastically again, to 48, or 0.53%, the following week.

The school districts quarantine individuals or classes if those people were for 15 minutes or more within 6 feet of an individual who tests positive.

Williams said Tuesday the spike was attributed to a precautionary closure responding to one individual.