New Gainesville High Advanced Studies Center ready to prepare students for careers

The 43,000-square-foot building features 12 science labs and is primarily dedicated to Career, Technology, Agriculture and Education. It will provide the space and means for students who want to pursue careers in a variety of fields, from manufacturing to food science, though it will also house Advanced Placement science classes.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the center was postponed in mid-July, but it will now be replaced by a community open house 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Sept. 7, according to Williams.

Williams said the ribbon cutting was initially postponed because of shipment delays for furniture and equipment, such as table saws and sawdust collectors to be used by students.

“The building has been ready,” Williams said. “We decided to punt the ribbon cutting because there were a couple of deliveries that were just not going to come in on time. They have since been delivered and everything is ready, but trying to do a ribbon cutting when you're trying to open school is usually not a good idea.”