Milestones test scores show evidence of learning loss amid pandemic

The Milestones tests were not given in spring 2020, and the state relaxed requirements in spring 2021, including lowering the weight of End of Course exams and not holding back students nor evaluating teachers based on test scores.



Literacy scores in Hall declined “across the board,” Bales said. For example, across all high schools, the percentage of students who read at or above their grade level dropped by 30 points — from 83% to 53.1% — though such a decline may be more reflective of relaxed requirements and student apathy than actual learning loss.

Around this time last year, roughly 11% of Hall County’s 27,000 or so students were learning virtually, Bales said. At the start of this school year, 220 students meeting certain standards are enrolled in a Virtual Program of Choice. The shift to in-person learning, Bales said, is the most important factor in mitigating against learning loss.

“The big takeaway is: the data coming through the pandemic is much like we had predicted it would be,” Bales said. “Your most at-risk students, the kids who were not able to be in person, performed at a much lower level than in previous years, and the data confirms that to be true.”

In other words, he said, “the kids that were virtual for the most part struggled on the Milestones.”

Even when considering the learning loss that can be accounted for, Bales said compared “with all of the other school districts across the state, the district's rankings are very similar to those of 2018-2019.”

Gainesville City Schools Superintendent Jeremy Williams offered much the same takeaway, emphasizing the importance of in-person learning. Ultimately, he said he is satisfied with his district’s performance.

“I'll be honest with you, when the results first came out back in May and we got to see the preliminary results, none of us were feeling really good about them, except in middle school. Middle school did look really good in (English/language arts),” Williams said. “But then when it came time to see how we compared to our region and the state, our confidence grew that we did have a very successful year.”

He said with respect to English/language arts, “third and fourth grade struggled a little bit, but fifth through eighth looked really strong.” English learners comprise 30% of students in the district, he said.

Math is where the district appeared to struggle most. “In most cases, we saw math as a struggle across all grade levels,” he said, adding that the district will “refocus” its attention on improving math scores going forward.

Williams noted apathy may be a factor in the high school reading scores.

“When the state decided at the state board level that the (End of Course exams taken by high schoolers) would only count 0.1% of their final grade instead of the previous 20%, a lot of people checked out, because there was no longer a tag to your final grade. So when you see scores like that drop — and we saw ours drop in multiple areas at the high school — I’m 100% confident it had nothing to do with the ability of the kids as much as it had to do with the drive that the assessment counted towards their grade.”

He added that such apathy is not typically seen in lower grade levels, and therefore such data may be more indicative of learning loss.