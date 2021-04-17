Meet Tim McDonald, Lanier Tech’s new president who studied, taught and even met his wife at the college

Even before he dove into his machinist studies at the school, McDonald said his life was intertwined with the college.



He grew up living next door to Fred Frady, who started up Lanier Tech’s machine tool program, and even visited the college in the early ‘70s while on an elementary school field trip.

As a junior at Johnson High School, McDonald said he took a vocational aptitude test that pointed him in the direction of mechanical-related jobs. During his senior year, he decided to get his feet wet and try out metal fabrication and transportation classes. While finishing out high school, he began working part-time for Bill Chandler at Chandler Equipment Co., then went on to become a full-time staff member after graduation.

Soon afterward, Frady, who had left Lanier Tech, offered McDonald a job at Peerless-Winsmith, a manufacturing company in Flowery Branch. McDonald said he accepted the job and was advised by Frady to earn a degree at Lanier Tech.

“I was still working full-time when I went to school full-time,” he said. “I took the night shift job and went to school during the day.”

While attending college, McDonald said he met Dugar Strickland, someone who would have a tremendous impact on his life.

“I guess he saw something and not only took an interest in me and my training, but beyond that,” McDonald said. “He’s the one that encouraged me to apply for the instructor position when they were expanding the (machine tool technology) program.”

McDonald went on to become an instructor at Lanier Tech in his early 20s, teaching anywhere from 12-16 classes, including intro to machine tools, computer-aided manufacturing and others.

“For me, it was fulfilling a passion for me to serve and teach, and help others follow their dreams,” he said. “After about the third or fourth year, I knew this is what I needed to be doing.”