The latest on Hall and Gainesville schools' COVID policy changes as omicron surges





“Similar to last year, the COVID cases in our community continue to increase,” said Gainesville Superintendent Jeremy Williams. “Due to (the) activity of our students and employees over the last two weeks, we are reinstating the mask requirement until further notice. While we are hopeful our students and employees have all notified us of positive cases or potential exposures, we are erring on the side of caution until we settle into our structured routines.”

Both Gainesville and Hall County schools will follow the CDC’s less stringent isolation guidance released on Dec. 27, which shortens the isolation time from 10 days to five. A person can exit isolation after five days “if they are asymptomatic or their symptoms are resolving,” according to the CDC. But they are advised to wear a mask for at least five days afterward.

“The only change you will see to our protocols at this time is, over the next 48 hours, we will transition to the potential of certain individuals with positive COVID tests being (allowed) to come back to work or come back to school in as few as five days,” Schofield said in a video update.

The 2022 school year starts Tuesday, Jan. 4 for Hall County and Wednesday, Jan. 5 for Gainesville.

“The Hall County School District’s internal data supports this recent adjustment to isolation protocols from the CDC,” the district wrote in a press release.

Hall County Schools specified that students and staff “must also wear a well-fitted mask” after isolation ends. District spokesman Stan Lewis said he expects school leaders will work to ensure that masks are fitted properly.

Many health officials, however, have criticized the CDC’s new guidelines for not specifying a negative antigen test as a requirement for leaving isolation.

Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, has called the recent surge in cases “unprecedented” and said the CDC is now considering including the negative test as part of isolation guidelines after receiving “pushback” last week.

District spokesman Stan Lewis said they would certainly consider adopting the negative test requirement if the CDC adds it to the isolation recommendations.

Schofield said last week that he is “extremely disappointed at the lack of rapid test kits available,” which could complicate contact tracing and make isolation guidelines more cumbersome if a negative test becomes a requirement.

The Northeast Georgia Health System reported 202 coronavirus hospitalizations as of Jan. 3, 66% of whom are not fully vaccinated and with an average age of 62.

Schofield said the “goal is to keep boys and girls in school having as normal an experience as possible.” He added, however, that “there also is the possibility that at times we will not have enough adults to be able to have in-person learning and we will have to shift to some sort of digital learning.”

“We will do that with as few students as possible,” he said. “That means we could just close down a certain class, we could close down a grade level. And when I say close down, I mean transition to digital learning. We can transition for a single school.”

Associated Press contributed to this report.