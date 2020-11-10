Lanier Tech President Ray Perren named deputy commissioner of Technical College System of Georgia

Lanier Technical College’s president has been named deputy commissioner for technical education for the Technical College System of Georgia.

Ray Perren has led Lanier Tech since 2013, overseeing its move from Oakwood to its new campus on Ga. 365 in northeast Hall County.

TCSG Commissioner Greg Dozier announced Perren’s appointment. Tim McDonald meanwhile has been named interim president of Lanier Tech.

Current TCSG Deputy Commissioner for Technical Education Joe Dan Banker is retiring Dec. 31. McDonald will begin serving as interim Lanier Tech President, beginning on Dec. 1, as Perren begins shifting into his new role.