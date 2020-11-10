Lanier Tech President Ray Perren named deputy commissioner of Technical College System of Georgia

Lanier Technical College’s president has been named deputy commissioner for technical education for the Technical College System of Georgia.
Ray Perren has led Lanier Tech since 2013, overseeing its move from Oakwood to its new campus on Ga. 365 in northeast Hall County.
TCSG Commissioner Greg Dozier announced Perren’s appointment. Tim McDonald meanwhile has been named interim president of Lanier Tech.
Current TCSG Deputy Commissioner for Technical Education Joe Dan Banker is retiring Dec. 31. McDonald will begin serving as interim Lanier Tech President, beginning on Dec. 1, as Perren begins shifting into his new role.
“Dr. Ray Perren has spent his entire professional life dedicated to providing an outstanding education to students,” TCSG Commissioner Greg Dozier said. “He has a tremendous amount of leadership experience in both K-12 and postsecondary education in Georgia and will do an outstanding job leading our Technical Education division at TCSG.”
Under Perren’s leadership, Lanier Tech experienced more than 35% annual enrollment growth, as well as 100% graduate placement for the past five years, according to a news release from TCSG. Perren previously served as president of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College and Valdosta Technical College, assistant commissioner for technical education at TCSG, president of East Central Technical College in Fitzgerald and dean of academic affairs for DeVry University’s operations in Georgia and North Carolina.
Perren spent the first 20 years of his career with the Paulding County School System and is a native of Villa Rica. He has a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Georgia, a master's in education and education specialist degrees from the University of West Georgia and a doctorate of strategic leadership from Regent University in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Tim McDonald has spent 37 years at Lanier Tech, where he leads the economic development and adult education divisions of the college. He previously served as vice president for economic development and as the dean of the college’s Dawson campus. McDonald’s first 25 years at the college were spent as an instructor in the machine tool technology program.
“Tim’s extensive experience in various areas of the college make him the right person to lead Lanier Tech,” Dozier said. “He has a passion for education, for Lanier Technical College and for the surrounding community.”
A native of Hall County, McDonald earned an advanced general machinist diploma from Lanier Tech; a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering technology from Southern Polytechnic State University; and a Master of Business Administration from Brenau University.