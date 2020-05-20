At Lanier Christian, this senior opened up thanks to theater and service

Rebekah Crozier has always been an introvert at heart.
When she first enrolled at Lanier Christian Academy, Crozier remembers being shy, quiet and typically unwilling to move out of her comfort zone. But over the past four years, she has transformed.
It started when she joined the school’s Beta Club in the ninth grade. Crozier said she enjoyed the charitable nature of the club, particularly liking the yearly Operation Christmas Child food drives. As a junior, Crozier decided she wanted to get more involved, so she ran and was elected as club secretary. As a senior, she moved up to the role of president.
“Being secretary kind of helped me get a taste of what it would be like to actually be leading it,” she said. “I was really close with the president and vice president at the time. They kind of showed me the ropes.”
Class of 2020
The Times puts together this special senior recognition each year, highlighting a few standout stories from our local seniors, but this year we’ve added graduation lists from our local schools in an effort to honor as many graduates as we can. We hope you’re inspired by these stories and join us in celebrating the class of 2020. You can view these stories online as well as upcoming photo coverage of this year's graduation ceremonies.
As Beta Club president, Crozier said her organizational and communication skills were tested every day.
Setting up events required reaching out and coordinating with many members of the Lanier Christian Academy community, activities that Crozier said have led to a great amount of personal growth.
“Sometimes it’s hard for me to get out of my comfort zone and do stuff like that,” she said. “That experience has really helped me be able to do that in other areas of my life.”
As Crozier grew to be more outgoing, she also made a mark on the arts at Lanier Christian Academy.
As a junior, she and a couple of her friends advocated for the start of a theater program at the school. Crozier has been integral to the program over the past two years, most recently starring as Jo in the school’s winter production of “Little Women.”
“I’ve always loved musicals and theater,” she said. “My mom helped me get involved in all that, because she’s kind of the same way. I just love music, and I think the performing arts are so powerful and so important to our world today.”
Crozier said that although social interaction was often stressful for her growing up, performing has always been a way for her to open up.
“I’m able to find an outlet for myself when I’m on stage,” she said. “It’s a way to express myself that I’m not always able to do because I am more quiet.”
Crozier plans on attending Samford University after graduation, where she has earned scholarships both for her academics and from Chick-fil-A, where she’s worked for the past three years. She will be studying English and hopes to one day get into the publishing or editing business.
And while she has some nerves about moving on to college, Crozier said she feels fully prepared for the next step in life thanks to the influence that Lanier Christian Academy has had on her.
“I’ve definitely grown in my leadership skills,” she said. “I’ve gotten lots of great friends there. I’ve learned how to talk to people, social skills, all that stuff. I’ve just been able to get really close to all my teachers and all my friends because it is a private school. They’ve all made such an impact on my life.”
Lanier Christian Academy graduating seniors
Thomas Avery
Bennett Backman
Lily Bourgeois
Timothy Brent
Isabella Cartisano
Youngseo Cho
Tommie Clack
Rebekah Crozier
Will Davidson
Anna DeMersseman
Will Dempsey
Alex Foster
Chason Harrison
Madison Hughes
Nina Jeong
Dawson Jones-Fischer
Kai Jorgensen
Eun Jung
Dong Lee
Chloe Loden
Luke McCoy
Maggie McNeilly
Sierra Meyer
Ray Montgomery
Adelia Morris
Sarah Nolan
Landon Ogle
Lexie Overman
Joshua Padilla
Jacob Reeves
Spencer Sanderson
AJ Simeone
Gray Stephenson
Macie Taylor
Dylan Thomas
Van Tran
Charlie Vera