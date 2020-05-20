At Lanier Christian, this senior opened up thanks to theater and service

Rebekah Crozier has always been an introvert at heart.

When she first enrolled at Lanier Christian Academy, Crozier remembers being shy, quiet and typically unwilling to move out of her comfort zone. But over the past four years, she has transformed.

It started when she joined the school’s Beta Club in the ninth grade. Crozier said she enjoyed the charitable nature of the club, particularly liking the yearly Operation Christmas Child food drives. As a junior, Crozier decided she wanted to get more involved, so she ran and was elected as club secretary. As a senior, she moved up to the role of president.

“Being secretary kind of helped me get a taste of what it would be like to actually be leading it,” she said. “I was really close with the president and vice president at the time. They kind of showed me the ropes.”