Lanier Christian Academy plans to open in August

Lanier Christian Academy will open as scheduled for the fall 2020 semester on Aug. 7 “unless it is illegal to do so” according to an announcement from Lanier Christian Academy head of school Dwayne Daniels.



“We will modify and adjust our daily routines, procedures, and protocols to promote student and staff wellness,” Daniels said in the announcement.

The announcement mentions that Lanier Christian Academy’s student-teacher ratio of 16 to 1 makes the school better able to accommodate for social distancing measures, which should make the transition back to traditional learning an easy one to make for Lanier Christian Academy students.

More details and specific steps for reopening will be provided as the Aug. 7 reopening date draws closer.



