How summer school has changed this year in Hall County

For teachers of grades 6-12, today’s classes were the first without any mask requirements.



Before her rising fourth graders started their lesson plan for the day at McEver Arts Academy, Kimberly Galvan took the time to ask her students how it felt to be back in the classroom with no masks required.

Some students were virtual for portions of the last year. Galvan said that all the students she talked with today favored in-person learning.

“Being at home was very hard,” Galvan said. “They were often distracted, and it’s just not the same. They miss their friends.”

Even though masks became optional for some with a few weeks left in the 2020-2021 school year, some students are still getting used to not wearing masks after being trained to wear them, she said.