How parents, employers are taking the news of Hall's hybrid school plans

“This is what I would do for my children,” she said. “So I felt like it was the best thing to do for all of our families here.”

The Gainesville City School System has also made adjustments to its start of the year, opting to go remote until Sept. 8, but Stoner said she is only aware of FX Logistics employees with children in Hall, Barrow, Lumpkin and Dawson county schools.

Stoner said FX Logistics originally came up with the plan last week when Barrow County schools announced an indefinite switch to remote learning — a decision which affected four FX Logistics employees. She said most of her employees supported sending kids back for in-person instruction, but with that option not available to them, she wanted FX Logistics to be able to provide an alternative.

“We didn’t want to lose our valuable team members,” Stoner said. “We wanted to provide an option for them, because it’s particularly difficult for the dual-income families, where both people work, and for single parents.”

Phil Sutton, vice president of Kubota Manufacturing of America Corp., said he has been “pleasantly surprised” with how his staff have looked after their children during the pandemic, juggling both virtual learning and work.

“Generally speaking, in our workforce, the folks have been very resilient with coming up with creative ways to work through that,” he said.

Sutton said Kubota has been lenient with employees who need to adjust their schedules and is in the process of rewriting its attendance policy.

“It’s less penalizing to try and make it a little more family-friendly,” he said. “It’ll allow people to have more excused time off.”

Heather Keith, a mother of three students attending World Language Academy, said her employer, a lawfirm in Cumming, has offered similar leniencies. In the spring, Keith said she worked primarily from home, going into the office whenever her husband could get a day off to watch the kids.

Keith said she would not be able to work from home as much in the fall, which has put her family in a difficult situation. She said finding a child care option for her children was a difficult process, and figuring out the logistics of getting them taken care of for two days a week the first two weeks of school has presented a new challenge.

“I’ve been able to find a place that will work with us, but now I have to turn around and tell the place I don’t know what I need to do,” she said. “Am I paying for two full weeks now that I know we’re going to be hybrid? It’s going to be difficult because in my job, we’re backlogged … now that the courts have opened back up and all these hearings are being set again, so I’m really needing to be present in the office during all this. I’m trying to find ways to accommodate everyone in the situation.”

Keith said she was grateful for the regular updates from the Hall County School District, adding that she thinks the district has been “one of the better counties in how we’ve handled things.” But, she added, the rapidly changing schedule for instruction has been jarring.

“Because we keep going back and forth, it’s really causing a lot of stress with nailing down some kind of transportation, after care, care for the days that I’m not going to be able to get them to school, things like that,” she said. “...I’ve had to just basically prep myself for adjusting to bringing them into the office, working from home, however I have to do that.”