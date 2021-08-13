How many COVID-19 cases are in Hall County Schools? District provides first weekly update

Coronavirus cases have more than tripled in Hall County Schools in the past several days — 104 cases on Aug. 13, up from 34 cases on Aug. 9, according to data published on the district’s website.

But Hall County Schools spokesman Stan Lewis said there is no evidence the virus is being spread at schools outside of six cases tied to a band camp.

A total of 81 students and 23 staff have tested positive. The district record number of positive cases was 125 students and 73 staff on Dec. 14, 2020. The district has roughly 27,000 students and 3,400 staff total.