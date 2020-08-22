How Hall Schools plans to make minds not just smarter, but healthier

When Hall County schools' students return to classrooms on Monday, employees will have a significantly better handle on how to deal with mental health concerns than ever before.



Hall County teachers received an extra week of pre-planning this year, and the district chose to use part of that time to roll out a mental health awareness training program three years in the making. Around 3,000 Hall schools employees sat in on a presentation — developed internally by a team of district employees — giving them insight on what to look for regarding student mental health and how to deal with any mental health issues that may arise.

“What it was is just a kind of review, if you will, having to do with what is normal adolescent development,” Superintendent Will Schofield said. “What is typical? What is atypical? What are the signs that we ought to be looking for as educators that may signal that one of our youngsters is needing some additional support? The entire training is underpinned with a reality of our relationships with each other and with kids, and we spent a lot of time talking about the importance of healthy relationships.”

Work on the presentation began three years ago with a pilot program at Lanier College & Career Academy, according to Schofield. He said it started by simply talking to students in “conversation circles” and asking them about the traumas they experienced in early childhood.