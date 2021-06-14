How Gainesville school system is getting kids back on track after pandemic learning loss

Class sizes are smaller than traditional classes, and teachers are able to hone in on students’ needs, Rivera said. The program is light on assessments, instead focusing on instruction and a more individualized approach. For elementary classes, the program runs 8-11 a.m. Monday through Thursday.



One challenge for the program was simply getting the word out, Rivera said, so they partnered with the Gainesville Housing Authority, which helped them get information to families.

Each elementary school in the district gets to tailor its instruction to students’ needs, but all elementary schools are doing Drumfit classes, which are new to Gainesville this summer. Drumfit is an exercise-based learning program where students do different exercises using a yoga ball and drumsticks.

Students set up in a gymnasium and are led through their exercises and rhythms by instructional videos, but after they’re done drumming on and bouncing their yoga balls, they also set aside time to meditate and reflect. Activities like these are designed to help students mentally, socially and with their spatial awareness, said Emily Coburn, a teacher at Centennial Arts Academy.