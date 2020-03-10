How businesses are helping middle schoolers choose career pathways

“We all see that these kids have a really bright future,” Davis said. “They need to be offered the opportunity to see what career paths are offered here in Hall County.”

In the Cochran Brothers Electric Co.’s room, students received a hands-on look at some of the company’s equipment. The seventh graders learned about building an electrical conduit, how infrared cameras work and witnessed other tools of an electrician’s trade.

Stanley Cochran, president of the company, said Cochran Brothers regularly hires students right out of high school and gives them on-the-job training.

“I think this is great what they’re doing here with teaching kids to learn the trade and be responsible,” Cochran said. “That’s what it’s all about. Learn how to conduct yourself and apply yourself.”

Anna Dover, internal communication specialist at the Northeast Georgia Health System, showed students that the health care industry doesn’t only involve doctors and nurses. She told the students about all of the other jobs offered at Northeast Georgia Medical Center like marketing specialists and operating room technicians.