How and when to register for Brenau University’s annual Women’s Leadership Colloquium

The seventh annual Women’s Leadership Colloquium will be hosted on March 19 by Brenau University.



The virtual event, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. will feature three free speakers who will touch on women’s leadership and how to inspire others.

Anne Skleder, the Brenau University president, will be the keynote speaker. Antonina Lerch, Brenau tennis champion and former Hollywood costumer, will be the Alumni Association Endowed Speaker. Additionally, Dr. Jessica Herrera, physician lead in the primary care clinic at the Los Angeles County women’s jail, will join as the featured almuna speaker.

The event is free to the public. Those interested can register online. The first 250 to register will receive a virtual tea party kit and a unique Brenau keepsake.