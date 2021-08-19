Hall schools remain 'ready to change' as COVID cases, quarantines surge





“As of yesterday, a (Department of Public Health) representative again confirmed that at this time, there is no evidence that school-aged children have been significant sources of COVID transmission,” Superintendent Will Schofield said in an Aug. 19 update shared with staff and on social media.

The delta variant does not appear to cause more severe illness in children, local pediatricians have said.

“We are evaluating and focusing on data every day, avoiding ideological mantras,” Schofield said the update. “We are always ready to change if necessary.”

Following the trend of local governments, Schofield will recommend at the next board meeting on Aug. 23 that the district approve a $400 payment to any employee who shows proof of being fully vaccinated before Oct. 15. In late July, district officials reported that about 50% of teachers were vaccinated.

Only 37% of Hall County residents are fully vaccinated, according to DPH data. The state is at 42% fully vaccinated.

The district began reporting case numbers on Aug. 9 after starting school Aug. 6.

The numbers remain far off the Dec. 11, 2020, peak of students and staff quarantined when 5.8% of students were quarantined and 4.2% of staff were quarantined.

Hall County Schools spokesman Stan Lewis said the percentage of quarantined students who become positive is probably “a little higher” this year, perhaps between 1% to 2%, though he emphasized that “these are early estimates.” Last year, approximately 0.7% of quarantined students became positive for COVID-19. Quarantined students receive their lessons virtually through Canvas, an online course management system.

Earlier this week, the district announced indoor mask requirements for East Hall High School and Sugar Hill Academy of Talent and Career. The requirements were imposed on Aug. 17 and run through Aug. 30. Since then, Lewis said, masks have been required in one class at Sardis, Flowery Branch and Tadmore elementary schools.

As a whole, the district encourages masks but does not require them.

Over the weekend, the number of children hospitalized with COVID-19 in the United States reached a record high of more than 1,900, and children currently account for 2.4% of the nation’s coronavirus hospitalizations.

"We know and we expect that there will be some impact in opening up (schools),” Dr. Jim Fortenberry, chief medical officer at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, said Aug. 19 at a joint press conference in Atlanta. “What we also know is that school is critical for our kids. ... It's critical that we do that. It's critical that we do that in the right way. Children's (Healthcare of Atlanta) recommends utilizing the CDC and AAP guidelines regarding school openings, which include the appropriate use of masking, encouragement of vaccine of those who are eligible to do so."

This comes as the Northeast Georgia Health System expects to surpass its January hospitalization record of 355 by early September. The system reported 237 COVID-positive patients on Aug. 19.

The DPH just approved an additional dose of either the Pfizer or Monderna vaccine for those who are immunocompromised and planned to begin administering those vaccines as early as Aug. 19.

Conner Evans contributed.



