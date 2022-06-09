Hall County teacher named Georgia media specialist of the year

Jennifer Parker of Hall County Schools was named Georgia’s media specialist of the year Tuesday, beating out candidates from a dozen regions across the state.

“This is the highest award I’ve received and could imagine receiving,” said Parker, the media specialist at East Hall Middle School. “I've been a media specialist for 14 years and this is a rare, rare honor that I am very humbled to receive.”

In March, Parker was named the media specialist of the year for Hall County Schools. In 2015, she was a regional winner.

“Jennifer is a great asset to our district,” Superintendent Will Schofield said of Parker winning the state award. “The role of the media specialist has evolved into becoming the resource hub for all students. We are very proud of her accomplishments.”

It may come as a surprise that reading didn’t come naturally to Parker.

“As a child I didn't particularly love to read, but I really wanted to be a good reader,” she said.