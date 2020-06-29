Hall County Schools will resume in classroom education in August, with some flexibility

Hall County Schools will return to in-school learning on Aug. 7 as originally planned but with “safety precautions in place throughout the school day,” according to an announcement made on the Hall County School District Facebook page late on Thursday, June 25.

According to the post, Hall school principals met with “district leadership personnel” at The Oaks at Lanier College and Career Academy on Thursday to discuss options for the 2020-2021 school year, as well as review feedback from surveys given to Hall schools students and parents.

The announcement states that following Thursday’s discussion, the school system decided on three things: The school year would begin Aug. 7, learning will take place in school buildings with safety precautions taken and the district will work with families who do not feel comfortable sending their students back to school.

The post did not give specifics on the safety precautions that would be employed but did say the school district would provide updates on Facebook and on the HCSD website as more information becomes available.

School leaders did not have additional information to provide Monday.