Hall County Schools votes soon on tax increase. First, 2 more public hearings

Hall County Schools is set to vote on its budget and adopt a new tax rate July 25.

The school system announced earlier this month that it would lower its millage rate to 15.99 for the 2022-23 fiscal year, down from 16.485 the year before. This is not considered a tax reduction because the school system would actually pull in more revenue given the rise in property values.

Though the rate is the lowest since 2005 it represents an 15.81% increase in tax revenue or $15.6 million over the prior year.