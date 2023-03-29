Hall County Schools’ second annual hiring fair busting myth that young people don’t want to work

Hall County high schoolers on Wednesday filtered through Lanier College and Academy for the school district’s second annual hiring fair.



Twenty-five businesses had booths lining the perimeter of the banquet hall, talking with students, giving out cards and handing out applications.

“There are students that have actually applied today,” said Rhonda Samples, executive director of Career, Technical and Agricultural Education for Hall County Schools. She is also CEO of LCCA, the epicenter of the district’s work-based learning programs.

Samples said eight high schools and about 200 students participated in the hiring fair.

“The kids today were so very engaged,” said Greg Vitek, a consultant for Workforce Strategies Group and a member of the school district’s CTAE advisory committee.

“It’s like they were here for a purpose,” he said.

Hayron Alvarado, a senior at Flowery Branch High School, is keen on joining the Air Force after watching the movie “Top Gun: Maverick.”

In the meantime, though, Alvarado said he may take a summer job before enlisting. He said hiring fairs like these give him an idea of what’s out there.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for young people … who don’t know what they want to do,” he said.



