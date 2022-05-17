Hall County Schools’ proposed budget includes employee raises

Hall County Schools employees are feeling the sting of inflation, Superintendent Will Schofield said before approval of the preliminary budget at Monday’s school board meeting.



That means pay raises across the board, though the details have yet to be ironed out.

“Our folks are hurting,” he said. “Our goal will be to reduce the millage rate. It’ll be a question of how much because this inflation is real.”

The tax rate was rolled back last year to 16.485, though an additional 0.5 mill was levied to pay for bonded indebtedness used to fund construction projects, for a total tax rate of 16.985. It was 17.55 the year prior.

Mental health and learning loss remain priorities as well.

Officials noted, however, that the final budget will look significantly different from the preliminary one, given the mix of variables — inflation, pay raises and federal coronavirus relief funds. The final budget will be adopted June 27.