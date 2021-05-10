Hall County Schools make mask adjustment again

Hall County Schools have made another adjustment to the mask rules, including that face coverings for K-5 students will be optional when in the classroom.

The school district’s spokesman, Stan Lewis, said the changes would take effect Tuesday, May 11, and be the final changes for the school year.

While the face coverings are optional for K-5 students in the classroom, they are still required in transitions and common areas. There is no change for indoor mask use for students in grades 6-12.

“With final exams and graduations in the very near future, a more conservative approach is deemed necessary for students 6-12 with regard to indoor mask protocols,” Lewis wrote in a news release. “We want to make every effort possible, within the guidelines set forth by the department of public health, to ensure our students are able to be physically present for exams and graduations.”

Masks for school employees will be optional outside “unless there is prolonged direct contact,” Lewis said. The masks are still mandatory indoors.