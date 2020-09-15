Hall County Schools could soon own a 51-acre cattle farm

The Hall County School District is considering the $775,000 purchase of a 51-acre plot of land that would be used as a cattle herd working farm and provide agribusiness education for students, according to Superintendent Will Schofield.

During a Board of Education work session Monday evening, Schofield said the school district has entered into a contract to buy the land, and is in a due diligence period, during which the school can choose whether or not to follow through with the purchase.

Schofield said on top of the property’s $775,000 price tag, including legal fees, the district would also spend $70,500 to fence the farm in. The $845,500 would be paid for with money from voter-approved bond referendum. Voters OK’d the referendum in June.