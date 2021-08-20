Hall County Schools announce mask mandates for four additional schools

The Hall County School District implemented mask requirements at four additional schools Friday, Aug. 20, bringing the total number of mask-mandated schools to six.

As COVID-19 continues to surge, face coverings will now be required at North Hall High School, CW Davis Middle School, Chestnut Mountain Creative School of Inquiry and all of Sardis Enrichment School.

Masks are also being required in one class at Flowery Branch and Tadmore elementary schools. At Sardis, a fourth grade class had been required to wear masks earlier this week.

The guidelines for the four schools will go into effect on Aug. 23 and run through Sept. 3. For East Hall High School and Sugar Hill Elementary, mask requirements end on Aug. 27.

In a media release from the School District, officials point out that more people who have quarantined are testing positive for COVID-19. Last school year, 0.7% of people quarantined were positive. So far this year, 1.16% of the people quarantined have tested positive.

Across the district’s 39 schools, 209 students and 36 staff have tested positive for COVID-19, with 1,075 students and 46 staff currently under quarantine.

“That’s a lot of kids not in school receiving face-to-face instruction, and we’re doing our best to keep kids in school knowing that the majority of these quarantines do not turn out to be positive cases,” district spokesman Stan Lewis said, emphasizing the importance of in-person learning.

The quarantine guidelines have slightly changed. Before, students and staff who came into contact with a case - even if they were asymptomatic - were required to quarantine for 10 days. Now, if they have no symptoms, they can choose to opt out of quarantine, but they have to wear masks in school and submit to daily temperature checks.

Superintendent Will Schofield said “there is no evidence that school-aged children have been significant sources of COVID transmission,” based on guidance from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

“Contact tracing shows very few of the cases are originating in the schools. However, this variant is behaving differently than we experienced last year (referring to its contagiousness).,” the media release stated. “Therefore, we will continue to add and delete schools to our temporary face covering required list as staff and student numbers dictate.”

The district has about 27,000 students and 3,400 staff.

Of the 245 total positive cases, 6.98% were unvaccinated, which is “consistent with national data,” the district said in its update. The district estimates that roughly 50% of its employees are vaccinated, though employees are not required to share their vaccination status. Only 37% of Hall County residents are fully vaccinated, according to DPH data, well below the state average of 42%.

At the next board of education meeting, Schofield will propose a one-time $400 payment to any employee who shows proof of vaccination before Oct. 15.



