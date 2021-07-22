'This is a godsend' - How University of North Georgia renovations are preparing it for future

“I am always excited to be on this campus, and I hope that if you haven’t been lately, you take some time to stroll through campus,” said UNG president Bonita Jacobs during the opening ceremony. “It is a very serene campus and at the same time filled with energy.”



Totaling $18.9 million, the project was funded by state obligation bonds, said Gainesville campus vice president Richard Oates in an interview. The renovations were a “huge” part of UNG Gainesville’s 10-year master facilities plan, he said.

UNG acquired the former Lanier Technical College property on July 1, 2019, and completed the project in three phases. The design phase cost $3 million. The construction phase, led by Carrol Daniel Construction, cost $13.6 million; and the third phase of furnishing the buildings and providing equipment and supplies cost $2.3 million.