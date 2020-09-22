Gainesville Schools could change policy on teachers crowdfunding. Here's how

To crowdfund or not to crowdfund? That is the question the Gainesville City School System’s board of education will be tasked with answering.



At a Monday evening meeting, chief professional services officer Priscilla Collins presented board members with policy options on allowing school employees to use crowdfunding sites such as GoFundMe to raise money for school-related purchases or not. Final voting on the policy will come at a later meeting, though no board members raised any concerns regarding allowing crowdfunding at the meeting.

Collins said she has reached out to a couple of nearby districts for comparison, and it has been a split issue, with some allowing it and some not.

“If we don’t have a policy or regulation about it, then sometimes perhaps our employees may just go ahead and do it,” Collins said at the meeting. “So if we’re going to allow it, we must state it. If we’re not going to allow it, we must state it.”