Gainesville Schools approves nearly $500K in projects

The Gainesville City School Board on Monday approved nearly $500,000 for a number of projects, including new gym floors and computers.
Gainesville High School and Gainesville Middle School East will get new gym floors at a total cost of $62,288.
The board approved Chief Operations Officer Adrian Nile’s request to clear the “kudzu garden” that obscures the view of the high school when driving on Pearl Nix Parkway. The project will cost $85,500.
The system will also purchase 900 Chromebooks from Dell Technologies for slightly more than $307,000.
The board also approved $41,375 for the purchase of an unlimited license to receive social and emotional learning curricula through Character Strong, a program that supports students’ social-emotional needs and character development. It applies to grades K-12.