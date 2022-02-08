Gainesville school board approves these upgrades

Pretty soon, outfielders at Gainesville City Schools will no longer be blinded by the field lights when trying to catch a fly ball.
On Monday, the school board approved phase two of an energy savings project that will upgrade many parts of the district to cost-efficient LED lighting in classrooms, hallways and sports fields.
“I have heard from a dad that it’s very dangerous in the outfield,” said Andy Stewart, chair of the education board.
The annual total cost is $175,696 for 10 years, paid for by SPLOST V funds. The savings generated by the more cost-efficient lighting “would partially pay for itself over the 10-year period,” particularly in the classrooms, said Chief Operations Officer Adrian Niles.
Georgia Power Energy Services will upgrade the lighting at Fair Street International Academy, Gainesville Exploration Academy, New Holland Knowledge Academy and Gainesville High School’s main building. New lighting will also be installed at the high school’s softball field, practice football field and will include a total rewiring at Ivey Watson field.
Officials said the upgrades will likely be finished in three to four months, though they could finish a school building within a few days.
Security lighting will also get an upgrade. Board member Kris Nordholz said “now would be the time to go the extra mile” by upgrading security lights.
Centennial Arts Academy will get all-new laminate flooring at a cost of $141,800, paid for by SPLOST V excess funds. A section of the campus had new flooring installed last year as part of a pilot program. That went well and drew positive reviews, Niles said, so they’re now doing the whole campus, with plans to expand to all other school buildings across the district.