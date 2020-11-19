Gainesville High School breaks ground on next phase of improvements

Gainesville City Schools staff, faculty, students and board members gathered on a large patch of dirt Thursday morning, to break ground on a fresh start for Gainesville High School, one that school officials say merges the old with the new.

To the left of the high school’s main office entrance near the front parking lot, construction will begin for a two-story cafeteria and media center building, anticipated to open for students in January 2022. Two other projects in the same vicinity will follow, including a Student Activities Center and a three-story instruction building. The campus-wide improvements are expected to cost $55 million.