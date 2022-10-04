By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Gainesville High releases early due to power outage
Gainesville High School students were released Tuesday morning after a power line was knocked down during construction of the campus’ three-story academic building, causing a campus-wide power outage. 

Gainesville City Schools spokeswoman Joy Griffin said the outage occurred around 8:30 a.m. and students were released around 9:30 a.m. 

Georgia Power spokesman Chad Nation expects power to be restored around noon. 

No injuries were reported. 

Superintendent Jeremy Williams said a piece of construction equipment knocked down a power line, but he did not have further details. He said power went out at the school board office about 1 mile away from the high school. 

Georgia Power’s outage map shows one outage affecting 72 customers in Gainesville. 

Francisco Hurtado, a Carroll Daniel Construction project manager for the three-story academic building, declined to comment on what happened.