Gainesville High releases early due to power outage

Gainesville High School students were released Tuesday morning after a power line was knocked down during construction of the campus’ three-story academic building, causing a campus-wide power outage.
Gainesville City Schools spokeswoman Joy Griffin said the outage occurred around 8:30 a.m. and students were released around 9:30 a.m.
Georgia Power spokesman Chad Nation expects power to be restored around noon.
No injuries were reported.
Superintendent Jeremy Williams said a piece of construction equipment knocked down a power line, but he did not have further details. He said power went out at the school board office about 1 mile away from the high school.
Georgia Power’s outage map shows one outage affecting 72 customers in Gainesville.
Francisco Hurtado, a Carroll Daniel Construction project manager for the three-story academic building, declined to comment on what happened.