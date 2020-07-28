Gainesville City Schools will begin year virtually

The Gainesville City School System is postponing its return to face-to-face instruction and instead will begin the school year on time but with a continuation of classes at home.

The first day of class for GCSS schools will still be Aug. 17, but students who had selected the face-to-face learning option will instead start off learning remotely. The first day of in-person classes is currently planned to be on Tuesday, Sept. 8. Students who have chosen to attend the Gainesville Virtual Academy will not be affected by the change.

During a school board meeting Tuesday evening, Superintendent Jeremy Williams said the decision to open the school year remotely came in response to concerning trends in COVID-19 cases in Hall County. He pointed specifically to the Northeast Georgia Health System reaching a new peak in patients hospitalized for COVID-19, among other data points.

“We feel like at this point right now, at this time, to go face-to-face would kind of be a disservice, not only to our health community, but putting our employees and families in a position to where, if it’s already at a level where we’ve peaked before, can we comfortably come back?”

GCSS school employees will be returning to school buildings this Wednesday for pre-planning, and that aspect of the calendar will not be changed.