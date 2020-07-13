Gainesville City Schools to mandate masks inside buildings and buses

Gainesville City Schools released its back-to-school plan Monday evening, which includes a mandate that all students and school faculty participating in face-to-face instruction wear face coverings when inside buildings and buses.



The plan — titled “Return of the Big Red Elephants” — provides teachers, students and parents guidance on the planned return to school on Aug. 17.

Families will be given two options of instruction type for their students. Option one is face-to-face instruction supplemented by remote learning when “levels of COVID-19 virus do not allow us to convene safely in buildings.”

Superintendent Jeremy Williams acknowledged during a Monday evening board of education meeting that trends in COVID-19 cases could cause the school system to shift to remote learning at a moment's notice, adding that “there is a possibility that instead of starting face-to-face on August 17, we may have to start remote.”

The second option is enrolling in the Gainesville Virtual Academy, a completely online experience that students will be locked into for at least the fall semester if chosen. Parents will have until July 31 to complete an online survey signing their child up for GVA. All students not enrolled in GVA through the survey will automatically be enrolled in face-to-face classes.