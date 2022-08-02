Funding approved for massive expansion at Lanier Christian Academy

Lanier Christian Academy, a private school in South Hall, is prepared to begin a massive expansion project following public approval of bond financing last week.

The Hall County Board of Commissioners approved $12 million in bond funding July 28, which comes after the school’s financing plans were reviewed and approved by the Gainesville-Hall Development Authority in June.

Lanier Christian is classified as a nonprofit, which means it needs public approval for its bond financing, according to a news release from the school.

The school’s enrollment has exploded in recent years, driving the need for expansion.

“Our school has witnessed incredible growth, particularly over the last two years,” said Mark Collins, chairman of the Lanier Christian’s board of trustees. “Our expansion plans are no longer a want — they are a clear and present need.”