Friday was the first day of full student attendance for Hall County schools. Here’s how it went

The most difficult aspect of the day for Rodriguez was not being able to hug the students, though “foot fives,” in place of high-fives, have taken hold as the new sign of physical affection.

He said cafeteria protocol, which was one of the biggest concerns for schools coming into the year, was surprisingly smooth on Friday, comparing the Lyman Hall cafeteria workers to “a NASCAR pit crew.”

Students at Lyman Hall have been eating meals either in their classrooms or at outdoor tables and have been entering the cafeteria one class at a time to pick up their food before making room for the next class. Cafeteria staff have ensured there has been no dawdling, according to Rodriguez.

“The class comes in, and within literally a minute and a half to two minutes, the entire class goes through the line and they’re picking tables outside or they’re headed back to the classroom,” he said. “It’s been great.”

Hall County School District spokesman Stan Lewis said he traveled to multiple Hall schools Friday morning and heard several accounts like Rodriguez’s.

Lewis said on one occasion, he even saw a high school student who was running late in the morning go directly to the school’s principal to notify them that she needed to get her temperature checked. It’s the type of personal accountability that Lewis said will be essential to Hall schools staying open this fall.

“It’s easy to get on a roll and get complacent when things are going well, and we just can’t allow that to happen,” he said. “We’ve got to continue to hold each other accountable.”

Lewis said one of the only issues he ran into on Friday was more congested than expected carpool lines, adding that the district may keep them open a bit longer going forward to accommodate parents who are concerned about sending their children to school on a bus.